Kashmir leaders flay Centre for reducing import duty on US Apples, Walnuts

Mainstream political party leaders in Kashmir have urged Centre to not lift additional taxes on Apples, Walnuts and almonds being imported from the United States of America. They say that this will adversely affect the fruit growers in the region. On September 5, the Union finance ministry in an order lifted additional duties on apples, almonds, chickpeas and walnuts (HT File Photo)

CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said that growers are worried about the decision and it should be taken back.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said, “The Centre should have sought the opinion from growers from J&K and Himachal Pradesh before taking the decision. The growers here are suffering huge losses from past many years and this decision will make it worse.”

People’s Conference senior vice-president Abdul Gani Vakil said that apple cultivation holds an integral position in the region’s agricultural landscape, playing a pivotal role in the economy. He asserted that government must provide policy support to our growers.

“It is essential to note that the United States government provides significant policy and financial support to its apple growers and our government must support local growers and farmers in equal measure. This support should encompass immediate financial assistance, specialised training programmes, exploration of new markets, investments in modern infrastructure for storage and processing and the establishment of insurance schemes to mitigate unforeseen risks in the global apple market,” he said.

On September 5, the Union finance ministry in an order lifted additional duties on apples, almonds, chickpeas and walnuts.

