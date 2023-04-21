Kashmir’s upper reaches receive fresh snow, incessant rain lashes plains

The rains continued in Kashmir for the third consecutive day today and Gurez, Gulmarg and upper reaches of the Valley received fresh snow. The rains continued in Kashmir for the third consecutive day today and Gurez, Gulmarg and upper reaches of the Valley received fresh snow. (HT File Photo)

The MeT office has predicted wet weather for two more days. The temperature dropped by 8 to 10 degree Celsius in most parts of Kashmir. Gurez and Tulail in Bandipora district recorded more than 6 inches of snow during the past 24 hours. Ski resort of Gulmarg also observed snowfall.

“Today weather has improved significantly. Expect further improvement as the day progresses. However, brief spell of ain may occur in some places towards late afternoon and evening. There is no forecast of heavy rain from April 21 and 22,” the MeT office said in a statement.

The rains saw the water level rising in all the streams and the Jhelum. In the last 24 hours, Srinagar observed 28.3 mm of rainfall, Qazigund recorded 68 mm of rain while Gulmarg witnessed 40.4 and Pahalgam 43.7 mm of rain. However, there is no threat of floods as water was still flowing below the danger level mark in south Kashmir and Srinagar. Today rain and hailstorm triggered flash floods at many places.

The hailstorm in some parts of Uri in north Kashmir damaged fruit orchards.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 7.9 degree Celsius night temperature, Gulmarg registered 0.6, while Pahalgam recorded 2.6 degree Celsius night temperature. The winter capital registered 18.5 degree Celsius temperature during the night. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 1.6 degree Celsius and Kargil registered minus 0.6 degree Celsius night temperature.