Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir’s upper reaches receive fresh snow, incessant rain lashes plains

Kashmir’s upper reaches receive fresh snow, incessant rain lashes plains

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 21, 2023 12:29 AM IST

The MeT office has predicted wet weather for two more days in Kashmir. The temperature dropped by 8 to 10 degree Celsius in most parts of Kashmir. Gurez and Tulail in Bandipora district recorded more than 6 inches of snow during the past 24 hours. The rains saw the water level rising in all the streams including the Jhelum.

The rains continued in Kashmir for the third consecutive day today and Gurez, Gulmarg and upper reaches of the Valley received fresh snow.

The rains continued in Kashmir for the third consecutive day today and Gurez, Gulmarg and upper reaches of the Valley received fresh snow. (HT File Photo)
The rains continued in Kashmir for the third consecutive day today and Gurez, Gulmarg and upper reaches of the Valley received fresh snow. (HT File Photo)

The MeT office has predicted wet weather for two more days. The temperature dropped by 8 to 10 degree Celsius in most parts of Kashmir. Gurez and Tulail in Bandipora district recorded more than 6 inches of snow during the past 24 hours. Ski resort of Gulmarg also observed snowfall.

“Today weather has improved significantly. Expect further improvement as the day progresses. However, brief spell of ain may occur in some places towards late afternoon and evening. There is no forecast of heavy rain from April 21 and 22,” the MeT office said in a statement.

The rains saw the water level rising in all the streams and the Jhelum. In the last 24 hours, Srinagar observed 28.3 mm of rainfall, Qazigund recorded 68 mm of rain while Gulmarg witnessed 40.4 and Pahalgam 43.7 mm of rain. However, there is no threat of floods as water was still flowing below the danger level mark in south Kashmir and Srinagar. Today rain and hailstorm triggered flash floods at many places.

The hailstorm in some parts of Uri in north Kashmir damaged fruit orchards.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 7.9 degree Celsius night temperature, Gulmarg registered 0.6, while Pahalgam recorded 2.6 degree Celsius night temperature. The winter capital registered 18.5 degree Celsius temperature during the night. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 1.6 degree Celsius and Kargil registered minus 0.6 degree Celsius night temperature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bandipora district floods gulmarg hailstorm jhelum kashmir ladakh met office pahalgam qazigund rains snow srinagar temperature uri valley winter capital + 15 more
bandipora district floods gulmarg hailstorm jhelum kashmir ladakh met office pahalgam qazigund rains snow srinagar temperature uri valley winter capital + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out