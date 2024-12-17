Kashmir shivers astemp falls further

The temperatures fell further in parts of Kashmir on Monday as dry and cold weather continued in the region. The meteorological centre in Srinagar yet again predicted cold and dry weather till December 20. (HT representational image)

Lowest night temperature of -5 degree Celsius was recorded on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the southern hill resort of Pahalgam, as against previous -4.8 degree Celsius.

“Cold wave to continue at isolated to scattered places,” the MeT said in an update.

The temperature also fell in southern region of Kokernag to settle at -3.9 degree Celsius from previous night’s -2.8 degree Celsius.

In North also, the temperatures fell in Gulmarg and Kupwara to lows of -4 and -4.2 degree Celsius respectively.

In Srinagar and Qazigund, the temps were same as the previous night but still freezing at -3.4 and -4 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the MeT update has predicted cold and dry weather till December 20 after which the Himalayan valley will enter the harshest 40-day phase of the winter called Chilai Kalan.

December 21 and 22 will experience some wet weather. “Generally cloudy weather with light snow over higher reaches towards late evening/night of December 21 to 22 early morning & dry weather thereafter,” the MeT said.

The MeT has said that the earlier snowfall, sub freezing temperature may have caused icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches. “Tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to follow admin/traffic advisory, “ it said.

The weather experts have predicted a harsh (normal) winter this season with low temperatures and normal or above normal precipitation owing to La Nina weather phenomenon this year.