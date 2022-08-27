Kashmir will get over 35 lakh tourists once train connects it with rest of country: Divisional commissioner
Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole said that annual tourist numbers in the Kashmir valley have increased three times in the past one and a half years taking the yearly numbers to 12-15 lakh.
Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Saturday said that annual tourist numbers in the Kashmir valley have increased three times in the past one and a half years taking the yearly numbers to 12-15 lakh.
He predicted that the numbers would cross 35 lakh next year when Kashmir would connect with the rest of India after the completion of the Katra-Banihal train.
Pole said before 2019, some 8 lakh tourists, including Amarnath pilgrims, would visit Kashmir annually on average.
“Among the 8 lakh tourists, some 3 lakh would be Amarnath pilgrims which means only 5 lakh tourists would visit here in a whole year before 2019,” he said.
He said that after December 2020, things have changed. “Now if you see the statistics, since December 2020, every month 1.25 to 1.5 lakh tourists are coming only by air. Those who arrive by road are separate. So annually we are getting 12-15 lakh tourists,” he said.
Pole said that in the coming year, the number is going to increase by 7 to 10 times.
“How would that happen? The train is coming. The trials of the train from Katra to Banihal would start by the summer of 2023,” he said.
He said that as Kashmir would connect with the rest of India and the work on the highway would also have been completed by 98 percent, tourists would arrive here in greater numbers. “So the tourists who would visit Jammu, some 1 crore people visit Vaishno Devi. If one-fifth of tourists from Vaishno Devi visit here, which can add 20-25 lakh tourists to our existing number which will increase the current numbers more than 7 times,” he said.
“We want that the tourists don’t remain confined to Sonmarg, Gulmarg or Pahalgam but visit every village of the Valley. That is why we have identified 75 offbeat destinations and tourist villages on which work is going on,” he said.
“Kashmir’s 35-40 % economy is dependent on tourism, hospitality and handicrafts. When a tourist comes, he not only visits Gulmarg or Pahalgam but also buys handloom, handicrafts products and fresh and dry fruits here,” he said.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics