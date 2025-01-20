Kashmiri Pandits observe exodus day, call for ‘homeland’ in Valley

Hundreds of Kashmiri migrant pandits gathered on Sunday at a sprawling ground near their Jagti settlement here to mark the 35 years of their exodus from the Valley, demanding justice and a roadmap for their return and rehabilitation. Kashmiri Pandits during an event at Migrant Colony in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

The Kashmiri Pandit community observes January 19 as the “holocaust day” to mark their migration from the Valley in 1990 following the eruption of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Several migrant organisations, like Panun Kashmir, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) and Kashmir Pandit Sabha (KPS), held separate events during the day to pay tributes to the victims and to reaffirm commitment to the cause of the Kashmiri Pandits.

At a joint event organised by Panun Kashmir and Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, a photo exhibition, displayed at Jagti Pandit settlement along Jammu-Srinagar national highway highlighted the pain of exile and sufferings of the community. They also showcased life in tents after their migration from Kashmir.

“This is a crucial moment of remembrance, resilience, and a call for justice. We want the government to carve out a homeland for the community in the Valley,” a spokesperson of Panun Kashmir said.

He said the organisation has taken a renewed pledge to rededicate itself to the cause of a “separate homeland” in the Valley.

Sushma Pandita, a woman who was present in one of the tents, said the community has suffered a lot over the past three decades and wants the government to come forward and announce a special package for the community’s proper rehabilitation.

“The government should pay attention towards the displaced community and announce a job package for our unemployed youth,” she said, adding that they have moved from the tents to one or two-room settlements but “now it is time for us to get a permanent house”.