Kataria bats for modernisation of Sangrur museum

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said efforts would be made to further develop the district museum in Sangrur and make it more modern and visitor-friendly. During his visit to the Sangrur museum, Kataria said it served as an important centre for preserving the rich history, traditions, and heritage of Sangrur and Punjab. (HT)

During his visit to the museum, Kataria said it served as an important centre for preserving the rich history, traditions, and heritage of Sangrur and Punjab.

“Necessary steps will be taken to make it more modern, better equipped, and more attractive to visitors,” he said.

The museum, which reopened in April this year after remaining closed since June 2022 for major restoration works, houses rare and valuable artefacts associated with the rulers of the erstwhile Jind State.

The restoration work included conservation of ceiling artwork and gold leafing, structural strengthening, preservation of heritage chandeliers, installation of brass doors, sandstone flooring, strengthening of the foundation, polishing of wooden elements, and modernisation of lighting arrangements.

Kataria inspected the rare artefacts, historical documents, photographs, and cultural exhibits on display and directed the officials to make the museum more engaging and impactful by introducing digital exhibitions, audio-visual facilities, and other improvements.

The museum collection includes the personal weapons of Maharaja Gajpat Singh, Maharaja Bhag Singh, and Maharaja Sangat Singh, along with antique pistols, royal portraits, a gold-crafted kirpan, ancient coins, a copy of the Shrimad Bhagwat Purana, and other heritage items.

The governor also sought detailed information on the preservation of the historic Baradari situated at Banasar Bagh.