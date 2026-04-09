Ludhiana: Focus on tech with research-driven mindset, says Kataria

: Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday called upon students to focus on sustainable technologies and innovation while addressing the 70th foundation day celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC). The governor said young engineers must work towards practical and forward-looking solutions to tackle emerging global challenges and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged students to prioritise sustainable technologies and innovation. (HT File)

The campus wore a festive look as a series of academic and technical activities were organised to commemorate the milestone. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Kataria highlighted the crucial role of engineering institutions in shaping the future. He encouraged students to adopt a research-driven mindset and focus on technologies that support sustainability, climate resilience and industrial growth.

SGPC and Nankana Sahib Education Trust president Harjinder Singh Dhami stressed the importance of value-based education along with technical competence, while former Punjab cabinet minister and NSET trustee Maheshinder Singh Grewal urged students to actively explore entrepreneurship and innovation.

Trustees Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Baljit Singh lauded GNDEC’s contribution to technical education over the past seven decades and praised its role in producing skilled professionals. Prominent industrialists and city dignitaries, including Onkar Singh Pahwa of Avon Cycles, Upkar Singh Ahuja of New Swan Group, Ranjodh Singh of GS Group and GS Kular, were also present.

Ten alumni were honoured with achievement awards while eleven faculty members and five students were felicitated for their outstanding contributions and accomplishments.