Kataria reviews sports, healthcare facilities in Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday undertook a series of visits to review sports and healthcare infrastructure across the city. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacting with patients at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 48, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The administrator first visited the Sports Complex, Sector 8, along with the UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad. During the inspection, he reviewed the swimming pool, chess centre and badminton hall, and also observed Boccia, a precision ball sport designed especially for persons with disabilities. He interacted with Chess and Boccia players and appreciated the inclusive sporting facilities available at the complex.

Prerna Puri, secretary sports, and Sorabh Kumar Arora, director sports, and other officials were also present during the visit.

Thereafter, the administrator and the chief secretary together visited the Gurudwara Sahib Patshahi Dasvin, Sector 8, where they were welcomed by Sukhjinder Singh Behl, president, Gurudwara Sahib Patshahi Dasvin. The administrator and the chief secretary were honoured with saropas.

The administrator visited the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 48, accompanied by the chief secretary and home secretary-cum-secretary health Mandeep Singh Brar, where doctors informed that out of the 100-bed hospital, 54 beds were currently occupied.

During the visit, doctors briefed the administrator about the functioning of key wards and facilities. He inspected the general OPD, laboratory, immunisation room and pharmacy, and visited the department of tuberculosis and respiratory diseases, including TB wards and the multi-drug resistant (MDR) room. He also inspected the oncology, radiology, psychiatry and de-addiction wards, including isolation and brachytherapy facilities, and interacted with doctors, staff and patients.

Subsequently, the administrator visited the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he reviewed the new OPD and was briefed by Dr Mahesh Devnani, joint medical superintendent and in-charge, new OPD, about the registration process and facilities. He also visited the department of physiotherapy and was apprised of advanced digital analysis and treatment facilities for spine, hip and knee conditions. The administrator interacted with NSS SARTHI volunteers and appreciated their selfless service to society.

The administrator later visited the oral health sciences (dental) OPD at PGIMER for an oral check-up, where he was welcomed by Dr SP Singh, professor and head, oral health sciences, during his visit to the department.