Kavinder Gupta takes charge as 30th governor of Himachal Pradesh

Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the 30th governor of Himachal Pradesh at Lok Bhawan in Shimla on Tuesday. Newly appointed governor Kavinder Gupta being administered the oath of office by Himachal Pradesh chief justice GS Sandhawalia at Lok Bhawan in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice GS Sandhawalia administered the oath of office to Gupta, who succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The national song, Vande Mataram, was played at both the commencement and the culmination of the ceremony, preceding the national anthem.

Gupta, 66, the former lieutenant governor of Ladakh, was appointed Himachal Pradesh governor on March 5. His predecessor was reassigned as the governor of Telangana and received a warm farewell from chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

Eventful tenure in Ladakh

Gupta’s move to Himachal comes after a seven-month tenure in Ladakh. Appointed the Union Territory’s third LG on July 14, 2025, he faced immediate administrative challenges as the region erupted in protests. His term was defined by the agitation by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which demanded statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards.

In September last year, four people were killed in clashes during the agitation in Leh, leading to the detention of climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. While Gupta focused on infrastructure and renewable energy, his tenure remained overshadowed by the breakdown of dialogue with local leadership, who eventually called for a boycott of the administration.

Four decades in public life

Born on December 2, 1959, in Jammu, Gupta brings over 40 years of experience in governance and organisational politics. A veteran of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he was imprisoned for 13 months during the Emergency.

His political career is marked by several firsts, including serving as the first BJP Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly in 2015. Gupta also served three consecutive terms as the mayor of Jammu (2005–10) and held the office of deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 during the PDP-BJP coalition government.