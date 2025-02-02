Kayakalp evaluation: Ludhiana civil hospital ranks last among 13 selected dists in state audit

The Civil Hospital in Ludhiana has ranked last among the 13 district hospitals that qualified in the Kayakalp evaluation, an initiative of the Centre to assess cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control in public health facilities. The Kayakalp initiative assesses hospitals based on cleanliness, sanitation, infection control, biomedical waste management, hygiene promotion, and eco-friendly measures. (HT File)

Out of 23 district hospitals in Punjab, only 13 met the qualification criteria, with Ludhiana’s Civil Hospital—situated in the state’s biggest city—securing the 13th position. Last year, the hospital did not even qualify for the evaluation.

Launched in 2015, the Kayakalp initiative assesses hospitals based on cleanliness, sanitation, infection control, biomedical waste management, hygiene promotion, and eco-friendly measures. The evaluation process includes an internal assessment by the hospital authorities, followed by an external review by state-appointed officials from other districts.

Poor hygiene due to revamp: Civil surgeon

Dr Pardeep Mohindra, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, attributed the hospital’s poor performance to its ongoing renovation work, which has made it difficult to maintain cleanliness. “While several factors are considered, cleanliness carries significant weight in the evaluation. Since the hospital has been undergoing renovation for over a year, maintaining hygiene has been a challenge,” he said.

The renovation is expected to be completed by March this year. “I not only hope but I am sure that we’ll perform much better this time,” he added.

State authorities acknowledge hygiene concerns

Dr Anil Goyal, director of Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), had earlier criticised the hospital’s poor hygiene during a visit in November, stating that it required a “complete rethinking.” However, during his latest visit in January, he noted some improvements in hygiene standards.

Dr Ankit Bansal, district nodal officer for Kayakalp initiative, emphasised that hospitals must score above 70 to qualify for evaluation. The ranking system fosters a competitive spirit among hospitals to enhance overall hygiene and service quality, he said.