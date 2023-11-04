KCCI lashes out at power corporation for frequent outages

The Kashmir’s premier trade body, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Friday lashed out at Valley’s Power Distribution Corporation for failing to provide adequate electricity in the Valley as the winter was beginning and alleged that the corporation was resorting to propaganda to cover their shortcomings.

The KCCI said that it has been keenly observing and assessing the unprecedented erratic power supply occurring in Kashmir valley over the past several months which it said was gravely affecting the industry, trade and business of all sorts and the households in general.

“The chamber expresses concern and disappointment with the unreliable and contradictory policies of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) being adopted for maintaining regular power supply to the consumers,” the KCCI said in a statement through its general secretary Fiaz Ahmad Bakshi.

Mid-October, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) announced a 32-hour to 56-hour per week power curtailment schedule. The KPDCL said that the non-metered areas of summer capital Srinagar will face power cuts for 8 hours every day and it will be 4.5 hours in metered areas.

However, the curtailments go beyond and above the scheduled hours putting great stress not only on the domestic households but also traders and affecting production.

The KCCI requested LG Manoj Sinha to personally intervene, and direct officials concerned to take measures in ensuring the power supply and alleviate the miseries of the consumers particularly the industries, tourism sector, industrial estates, CA stores, shopkeepers and traders, senior citizens, sick, students, health and education sector.

