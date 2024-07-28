Kejriwal changed Delhi, Punjab, now it’s time to change Haryana: Sunita Kejriwal

Addressing a public meeting in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday claimed that her husband has transformed Delhi and Punjab and now it’s time to change Haryana. Addressing a public meeting in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday claimed that her husband has transformed Delhi and Punjab and now it’s time to change Haryana. (HT Photo)

She said Kejriwal is the son of Haryana, who became Delhi CM after contesting the elections for the first time. Party’s state president Dr Sushil Gupta, senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda and other leaders were present.

“Today people all over the world know Kejriwal by his works. He improved the condition of government schools in Delhi and Punjab. He set up mohalla clinics and hospitals where free treatment is provided and made electricity free,” she said.

Talking about local issues, she said there is not a single government college in Sadhaura, rampant illegal mining is prevalent, and roads are in bad shape.

Sunita promised people jobs, free electricity, round-the-clock electricity, and mohalla clinics if her party is voted to power. “Each woman will get ₹1,000 per month,” she said.