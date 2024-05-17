Kejriwal likens India’s situation to that of Russia

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of putting all rival party leaders in jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the people to vote out the “dictatorial” government at the Centre. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the Bhagwan Sri Valmiki Teerath Sthal in Amritsar on Friday. (HT photo)

He likened the situation in the country to that of Russia. “In Russia, (Vladimir) Putin either jailed rival leaders or got them killed. Then he conducted elections and got 87 per cent votes. When there is no opposition, you will be the only one to get the votes,” he said.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, held a meeting with ministers, MLAs, party office-bearers and other leaders, exhorting them to ensure victory on all seats of Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi CM was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case on May 10 to allow him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will be back in jail on June 2. “In these 21 days, I will work every moment to eliminate this dictatorial government from our country,” he said.

He further said, “The BJP thought that by arresting me, they will finish AAP. But my arrest won’t make a difference to the party because AAP is a family and when trouble comes in the family, everyone comes together.”

He accused the Delhi jail authorities of not allowing him to meet Bhagwant Mann in a room in the prison.

Meanwhile, CM Mann said that during his meetings with Kejriwal in jail, the latter used to ask about Punjab and Delhi before anything else.

Earlier in the morning, they paid obeisance to Bhagwan Sri Valmiki Teerath Sthal in Amritsar.