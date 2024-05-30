Kejriwal takes ‘achhe din’ jibe at PM Modi

Holding a roadshow along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his days in power are numbered. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab, respectively, during a rally in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI)

“There is one good news for everyone. I travelled to several parts of the country over the past few days, and everyone has already decided to remove Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. People are fed up with the rising inflation and unemployment in the country. Acche din aane wale hain, Modi ji jane wale hain (good days are ahead as Modi won’t be PM after June 4),” he said while addressing people in Patiala.

Kejriwal further said that home minister Amit Shah, who had come to Ludhiana recently for campaigning, had threatened to topple the elected government in Punjab after June 4, when the results of Lok Sabha would be out.

Kejriwal said, “Amit Shah threatened to topple the government and remove Bhagwant Mann as CM of Punjab. I want to tell Amit Shah that Punjabis have a big heart. Had Amit Shah requested for one or two seats, we would have easily given. (But) We won’t tolerate his ‘Dhamki’ (threat). Punjabis will give a befitting reply to his Dhamki on June 1 by voting for AAP. We will not tolerate this ‘Gundagardi (hooliganism)’.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann — attacking Patiala BJP candidate, Preneet Kaur — said that royal family had always been hungry for power. “When Mughals were in power, they (the Royal family of Patiala) sided with them. When Britishers ruled the country, they sided with them. When Congress came to power, they were with the Congress. When Akali came to power, they sided with them. Nowadays, the BJP is in power, they are now with BJP. Have they ever sided with the people?” said Mann.

The Punjab CM claimed that the BJP had called labourers to attend PM Modi’s rally on a daily wage of ₹400, and later refused to even pay the labourers.