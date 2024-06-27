 Kejriwal won’t bow down, says CM Mann - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kejriwal won’t bow down, says CM Mann

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2024 10:27 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann’s statement comes a day after the Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal would not bow down no matter how much atrocities are committed on him. Mann’s statement came a day after the Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann also shared Kejriwal’s picture in a post on X. “This picture represents the struggle against dictatorship. Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down no matter how much atrocities you commit. The CBI’s arrest after the bail in ED case is a blatant misuse of the CBI at the behest of the BJP,” Mann posted in Hindi on X.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

After the arrest on Wednesday, a Delhi court sent Kejriwal to three-day CBI custody after the hearing of arguments on the probe agency’s application during which Kejriwal said he was innocent.

AAP has alleged that central probe agencies are working with ill will and political malice against its leaders at the BJP’s instance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kejriwal won’t bow down, says CM Mann
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On