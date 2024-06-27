Kejriwal won’t bow down, says CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal would not bow down no matter how much atrocities are committed on him. Mann’s statement came a day after the Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann also shared Kejriwal’s picture in a post on X. “This picture represents the struggle against dictatorship. Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down no matter how much atrocities you commit. The CBI’s arrest after the bail in ED case is a blatant misuse of the CBI at the behest of the BJP,” Mann posted in Hindi on X.

After the arrest on Wednesday, a Delhi court sent Kejriwal to three-day CBI custody after the hearing of arguments on the probe agency’s application during which Kejriwal said he was innocent.

AAP has alleged that central probe agencies are working with ill will and political malice against its leaders at the BJP’s instance.