Key accused in cyber fraud case linked to ex-IG dies in Patiala hospital

One of the key accused in the cyber fraud case involving a former Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) died at Government Rajindra Hospital here on Friday evening. Chander Kant was among the seven persons arrested from Maharashtra in connection with the ₹8.1 crore cyber fraud case related to former IG AS Chahal.

The accused, identified as Chander Kant, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for diabetes, died at around 4 pm, officials said.

Patiala Police said the body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday. Police said Kant was suffering from diabetes, and his condition deteriorated soon after he was brought to Patiala on Sunday.

Police officials said they had sought the police remand of Kant on Monday, which was granted by the court along with the remand of the other accused. “However, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital the same day after his health deteriorated. Kant was on judicial remand at the time of his death during treatment,” the officials added.

Patiala police had arrested seven persons from Maharashtra in the cyber fraud case, including Kant, Lakhan Srichand, Somnath, Ranjit Nambardar, Prateek Uttam, Ashish Kumar Pandey, and Mohammad Sharif.

A senior police official said Kant was involved in activating SIM cards in India, which were then sent to Dubai, where the kingpin of the gang was operating.

“He fell ill on Monday when we took his police remand, following which he was sent to judicial remand,” the official said.

The Cyber Crime Police Station, Patiala, had registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 316(2), 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 319(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The sections pertain to criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating by impersonation, and forgery with intent to cheat. Chahal, who retired in 2019, allegedly fired at himself at his residence in Patiala on December 22.