Key shooter of Bambiha gang held with 2 pistols in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar Rural Police has apprehended a shooter of the notorious Bambiha gang and recovered two pistols from his possession, officials said on Thursday. The arrested accused has been identified as Aman Kumar of Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), who is currently residing in Jalandhar, police added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that following specific intelligence, a special operation was conducted in which the police team intercepted the accused near Liddaran village and recovered two .30-bore pistols along with 10 cartridges from his possession.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed his connection to Harmandar Singh, a Bambiha Gang leader, who is currently lodged in Rohini jail in Delhi,” the SSP said.

“The arrested shooter had been involved in several serious crimes in the past. In June 2018, he was booked for sexually assaulting a minor at Rama Mandi police station. His violent criminal record expanded in May 2022 when he attempted murder and participated in a riot in Kabirpur, Kapurthala, where illegal weapons were also recovered from his possession,” the SSP said.

He added that the investigations have revealed that the accused is an active member of the Bambiha gang and was working directly under the instructions of designated terrorist Arsh Dalla. Dalla was designated as an individual terrorist in 2023.

“In the preliminary probe, the accused confessed the weapons were to be used to free Harmandar Singh during a court appearance in Jalandhar,” the police said.