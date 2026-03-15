Key shooter of Kapil Sangwan gang held from Mahendergarh

Delhi police have arrested a proclaimed offender and the shooter of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang from Mahendergarh on Wednesday. Reports indicated that the accused was residing in his native village and planning to resume gang-related activities. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the accused, Lucky alias Bhawani, was absconding from trial and had an active Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by a Dwarka court.

Lucky was previously involved in a daylight murder case in Ujwa village, Delhi, and is a henchman for the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. He was also involved in an extortion-related firing incident in the Bijwasan area.

After being released from jail, he resumed contact with associates of the Nandu gang. Consequently, the special staff of Dwarka district were tasked with monitoring recently released criminals and individuals associated with various gangs.

On March 11, the team received information that Lucky, a sharpshooter for the Nandu gang, was frequently visiting Ambala Jail to meet his associate, Dharmender Rana. Reports indicated that the accused was residing in his native village and planning to resume gang-related activities.

Acting on this intelligence, the police team tracked him to Mahendergarh, Haryana. Based on human intelligence, the Delhi police apprehended Lucky. Proceedings under Section 84 of the BNSS had been initiated against him by the court in connection with the Bijwasan extortion firing case. The accused was subsequently produced before the court and was sent to jail.