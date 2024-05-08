Khadoor Sahib LS seat: To counter Amritpal, Virsa Singh Valtoha ups Panthic pitch

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Khadoor Sahib LS seat Virsa Singh Valtoha has upped his Panthic pitch to counter radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has thrown his hat in the ring as an Independent from the rural Sikh-dominated constituency. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Khadoor Sahib LS seat Virsa Singh Valtoha addressing a gathering in Khadoor Sahib .

During his elections speeches, Valtoha makes it a point every time to recall the ‘state atrocities’ against him and says he has fought bigger ‘battles’ for Panth than anyone else, indirectly referring to Waris De Punjab chief Amritpal who is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) along with his nine aides.

“I have faced NSA many times and had a tough time in jail. My first meeting with family was allowed after nine months,” Valtoha said while addressing a gathering in the segment.

Soon after his candidature was announced by the Akali Dal, Valtoha, fearing division of panthic votes, met the parents of Amritpal and requested them to urge their son not to contest from Khadoor Sahib. But he had to return disappointed.

The flex set in the background on the stage of a poll meeting at Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday glorified Valtoha’s ‘sacrifices.’ The flex termed him as the “one who underwent detention under the NSA and was jailed for 10 years for fighting for Panth and Punjab.”

Taking an aim at Amritpal, Valtoha said; “On the run, Amritpal was keen to surrender before the police. Surrendering is accepting defeat.”

Before joining the SAD, the two-time MLA from Khemkaran constituency, Valtoha, was seen as a prominent leader of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF), which was influential in the 1990s. Its president Amrik Singh was killed along with militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale during Operation Bluestar in June 1984.

Without naming Amritpal, Valtoha said, “He doesn’t recognise the Constitution and electoral system, but now has changed his stance.” He said that the biggest issue for him was to get the Sikh prisoners released. “Special efforts are required to ensure their release”, he said.