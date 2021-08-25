Khanna: 5 booked for helping candidates pass exams by fraudulent means

Khanna’s City 2 police on Tuesday booked five persons for helping candidates pass various competitive exams through electronic devices. According to the police, the accused also prepared forged examination cards and appeared on behalf of candidates.

The accused are Vikas Kumar, Ankit Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar of Sangrur and Jatinder Kumar and Amit Kumar of Haryana’s Hisar.

City 2 SHO Vinod Kumar said the accused used to approach aspirants who had applied for different examinations conducted by Punjab and Haryana. They would take money from these candidates for helping them in attempting the tests through electronic devices, he added.

The accused also offered provision of taking the tests on the behalf of candidates, the SHO said.

A case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC and sections 66 and 66 C of the Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon, he added.