Khanna student ends life in Canada after falling victim to financial fraud

A 20-year-old youth from Khanna in Ludhiana ended his life in Surrey, Canada, after falling victim to a financial fraud. Friends of the victims have launched a campaign on social networking platforms, appealing to Indian and Canadian authorities to expedite the repatriation process.

The victim, a resident of a village in Khanna, was found hanging from a swing in Chimney Hill Park late on August 16, according to reports.

According to the victim’s friends, he left his residence around 10.40pm and later sent a text message asking them to inform police about his disappearance. Hours later, his body was found in a park. Screenshots of the victim’s last conversation with his friends are now being widely shared on social media.

The victim, the only son of his parents, had gone to Canada two years ago on a study visa. He was close to completing his studies but had reportedly fallen into deep stress after being misled into a car loan, which became a heavy burden on him.

The tragedy has shattered his family in Khanna. Villagers revealed that his mother has not yet been informed about the incident, as relatives fear she may not be able to bear the devastating news.

Village sarpanch has written to the deputy commissioner, urging the administration to pursue the matter with the home department to ensure that the victim’s body is brought back to India for last rites. The DC has forwarded the request to the additional principal secretary, department of home affairs and justice, it is learnt.

