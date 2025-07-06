Khaps, farmer unions to protest Brij Bhushan’s visit at wrestler’s felicitation

Representatives of various Khap panchayats and farmer organisations have announced that they will show black flags to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), during his visit to Bond Kalan village on Sunday. Singh is expected to attend a felicitation ceremony honouring Asian gold medallist wrestler Rachna Parmar. Phogat Khap’s acting president, Krishan Phogat, objected strongly, stating, “Brij Bhushan’s name has come up in a sexual harassment case that is currently under judicial consideration. Such individuals should not be welcomed at social gatherings.” (HT File)

Parmar recently won a gold medal at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Vietnam. The event’s organisers had extended invitations to Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh, Dadri BJP MLA Suneel Sangwan, and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to participate in the celebration.

However, opposition to Singh’s presence has been mounting. Phogat Khap’s acting president, Krishan Phogat, objected strongly, stating, “Brij Bhushan’s name has come up in a sexual harassment case that is currently under judicial consideration. Such individuals should not be welcomed at social gatherings.”

He also accused Singh of targeting former wrestler Vinesh Phogat. “He ran a smear campaign against our daughter, Vinesh. His presence only seeks to divide the community. The BJP MLA and MP should refrain from attending if they support him,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Athgama Khap chief Ranbir Singh said the organisers should reflect on their decision to invite Singh to the event.

On the other hand, Pawan Kumar, media coordinator of the Charkhi Dadri Rajput Mahasabha, criticised the protest calls. He said, “Some self-styled leaders are trying to politicise the visit. Rachna Parmar, like many others, belongs to the farming community, and there is no widespread resentment in the area.”

Tensions remain high ahead of the ceremony, with both sides standing firm on their views regarding Brij Bhushan’s participation.