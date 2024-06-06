Kharar: Man beaten to death after he stops accused from assaulting woman

A 31-year-old man was bludgeoned to death on Kharar-Balongi highway, near VR Punjab Mall, after he stopped a person from assaulting a woman on Monday. Balongi police arrested the accused Jitender Pal Singh Bajwa, 30, of Malerkotla, within a few hours of the incident. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Jitender Singh of Patiala, worked with a food delivery app and stayed in a rented accommodation in Balongi.

Balongi police, however, arrested the accused Jitender Pal Singh Bajwa, 30, of Malerkotla, within a few hours of the incident.

According to police, the accused stayed in a rented house in Zirakpur and had gone to his female friend’s paying guest facility in Balongi.

After consuming alcohol there, the accused, along with his female friend and her roommate Kuljit Kaur, went to have dinner at a food joint (dhaba), near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar, in the accused’s car at around 2.30 am.

After dinner, they stopped at an ice-cream shop. “Kuljit Kaur, who was sitting at the back of the car, didn’t like the ice-cream and asked the accused to get it replaced. After he brought another ice-cream, Kuljit Kaur again requested him to bring another ice-cream following which the accused started abusing and assaulting her. The victim saw him assaulting the lady and confronted him following which the accused picked a fight with him,” a cop said.

The victim was accompanied by a female relative on his bike, and his room mate, Sandeep of Malerkotla, on a separate bike.

“Victim’s relative had pain in her tooth and they were going to see a dentist, but stopped after seeing the accused assaulting a woman. When confronted, the accused abused the victim, following which he slapped him. After an intervention from onlookers, they left from the spot. Following this, the accused again overtook his bike rashly near a U-turn and again reached Nijjer Chowk, where both the parties had another argument but the public intervened again,” an investigator said.

When the two bikes reached the flyover, opposite the mall towards Mohali, the accused rammed his car into the bike carrying the victim and his relative, causing them to fall on the road. Victim’s friend Sandeep was still at a distance on his bike.

The accused then struck the victim with a rod on his head, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The female friend of the accused and Kuljit Kaur were also present in the car during the incident. After the attack, Kaur raised the alarm following which a passerby stopped at the spot. Sandeep informed the police control room and rushed the victim to Mohali civil hospital where he was declared dead.

The accused escaped the spot leaving behind his car as a tyre of had busted after the collision.

Police eventually arrested the accused from Balongi and also recovered the murder weapon. On further investigation, it was found that the accused had earlier been booked by Punjab Police after having a tiff with a PCR party.

The accused was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).