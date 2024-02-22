 Kharar MC tables ₹136-crore budget with no new tax - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharar MC tables 136-crore budget with no new tax

Kharar MC tables 136-crore budget with no new tax

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 22, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The proposed budget for the Kharar MC includes a revenue surplus of ₹48.80 crore, with an estimated expenditure of ₹87.37 crore against a total income of ₹136.17 crore

The Kharar municipal council on Wednesday tabled a 136-crore budget for financial year 2024-25 without proposing any new tax or fresh project.

The planned expenditure of the Kharar MC includes an outlay of 6.14 crore for developmental works, up from 2.9 crore in 2023-24 (iStock)

The proposed budget includes a revenue surplus of 48.80 crore, with an estimated expenditure of 87.37 crore against a total income of 136.17 crore. It will be sent to the Punjab local bodies department for final approval. Last year, the department had cleared a budget of 131 crore for the civic body.

Of the total income, 105 crore, the highest, is expected to come from building application fee, followed by 22.14 crore from administrative funds, 12 crore from VAT and GST, 6.5 crore from property tax, including fire cess, and 3 crore from water supply and sewerage.

The planned expenditure includes an outlay of 6.14 crore for developmental works, up from 2.9 crore in 2023-24. Another 3.75 crore have been proposed as contingency funds, compared to 3.33 crore last year.

Council president Jaspreet Kaur Longia, who is from the Shiromani Akali Dal, said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, the state government had not granted a single penny to the Kharar civic body, which had been forced to become self-sufficient.

As such, no new project had been planned in the upcoming fiscal, while also not imposing any new tax on the citizens.

