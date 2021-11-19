Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar: Accusing farmers for air pollution not justified
Khattar: Accusing farmers for air pollution not justified

The allegations that farmers were behind the air pollution in Delhi are baseless as now the Delhi government has also announced several measures to deal with air pollution, Khattar said
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that besides stubble burning, several other factors are also responsible for air pollution in the Delhi and NCR.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KARNAL: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that besides stubble burning, several other factors are also responsible for air pollution in the Delhi and NCR.

“Accusing farmers of others for the air pollution is not justified. Even the supreme court has also observed that several other activities, including emission from vehicles and industry and construction activities were also responsible for the air pollution,” Khattar said when asked to respond Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that stubble burning in neighbouring states was also causing air pollution in Delhi.

The allegations that farmers were behind the air pollution in Delhi are baseless as now the Delhi government has also announced several measures to deal with air pollution, Khattar said during his visit to Karnal late evening.

“I don’t deny that the stubble burning was adding to the air pollution, besides several other factors, but Haryana government has succeeded to cut incidents of farm fires as several schemes were introduced to encourage farmers for the management of the crop waste,” he added.

On whether Haryana government was considering to follow Delhi’s odd-even formula for vehicles , the CM said the decision will be taken on Friday.

