Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to commence from September 3 in Ludhiana

The Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2024 sports event will officially start, with games in Ludhiana beginning at the block level on September 3. The competitions will be held across 14 blocks in Ludhiana district from September 3 to 11. The competitions will be held across 14 blocks in Ludhiana district from September 3 to 11. (HT File)

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh stated that players wishing to participate must bring their aadhar card, birth certificate, proof of school or college enrollment, and two passport-sized photographs.

Matches from September 3 to 5 will be held at Naresh Chandra Stadium in Khanna, Sports ground in Sidhwan Bet, GHG Khalsa College Improvement and Santokh Singh Margind Sports Stadium in Dule village Ludhiana-1.

From September 5 to 7, the venue is Government Senior Secondary School in Siad Maloud, Jagraon’s sports stadium in Bhanmipura village, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Machhiwara, Pakhowal sports stadium in village Latala, and Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

For events to be held from September 9 to 11the venue will be Government Senior Secondary School in Sahnewal, sports stadium in Kila Raipur, Mahima Singh Wala Stadium in Dohlo, Sant Ishr Singh Ji Stadium in Doraha, sports stadium in Raikot and Government Senior Secondary School in Manki, Samrala.

In athletics, 60m, 600m, long jump and shotput have been planned for Under-14 category. Participants can compete in the Under-17 category in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, long jump and shotput.

Events of 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m, long jump, shotput will be held for Under-21 category; while 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 10000m, long jump, shotput will be organised for the age group of 21-30 years.

Those in the age group of 31-40 years can compete in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 10,000m, long jump and shotput. For those in the age group of 41-50, 51-60, 61-70 and above will be able to take part in 100m, 400m, 800m, 3,000m walk race, long jump, shotput.

Kabaddi

Boys in Under-14 category can participate in kabaddi in the 51 kg (National Style) and 55 kg (Circle Style) while in the Under-17 category they can compete in 55 kg (National Style) and 65 kg (Circle Style).

In the Under-21 category boys can take part in 75 kg (National Style) and 80 kg (Circle Style). Those in the age group of 21-30 years and 31-40 years can go in for 85 kg (National Style) and Open (Circle Style) in kabaddi.

Girls can participate in Under-14 category in the 48 kg (National Style) and 50 kg (Circle Style), while in the Under-17 category they can compete in 55 kg (National Style) and 60 kg (Circle Style).

In the Under-21 category girls can contest in 70 kg (National Style) and 75 kg (Circle Style); and those in the age group of 21-30 years 31-40 years can take part in the 75 kg (National Style) and Open (Circle Style) in kabaddi.

Players born on or after January 1, 2011 are eligible to take part in U-14 events, the ones born on or after January 1, 2008 for U-17, the ones born on or after January 1, 2004 for U-21 events.

The games aim to promote sportsmanship and encourage participation among players of all age groups in the district.