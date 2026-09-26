Khudian urges Bathinda farmers to adopt scientific farming practices

State agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday urged farmers in the Bathinda region to adopt crop varieties and farming practices suited to local agro-climatic conditions, particularly recommending Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) PBD 88 non-shattering desi cotton variety to improve yields and reduce cultivation costs. At the Kisan Mela, the agriculture minister promoted PAU’s PBD 88 cotton variety, locally suited crops and judicious use of fertilisers (HT)

Addressing farmers at the annual Kisan Mela organised by agri varsity’s regional research station in Bathinda, Khudian said closer coordination between agricultural research institutions and farmers was essential to make farming more sustainable and profitable.

Bathinda is part of Punjab’s cotton belt and is also an important kinnow-producing area. Khudian stressed the need to choose crops, varieties and production practices according to the region’s conditions rather than relying on unrecommended alternatives. He specifically urged farmers to cultivate PBD 88, a non-shattering desi cotton variety recommended by PAU. The variety is resistant to cotton leaf curl virus disease and can provide higher yields, according to the minister.

Khudian also called for greater use of micro-irrigation, judicious application of fertilisers and water, and improved agronomic practices to bring down cultivation costs and improve farm returns.

The mela was organised under the theme “Vigyanak Dhang Apnao, Kheti Aamdan Vadhao” (adopt scientific farming, increase farm income).

PAU vice-chancellor Sukhjeet Pal Singh said the event sought to strengthen interaction between farmers and scientists and acquaint growers with newly developed crop varieties, agricultural technologies and improved farming practices.