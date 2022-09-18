Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khushwant Singh Lit Fest on the Climate of Change

Khushwant Singh Lit Fest on the Climate of Change

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 01:17 AM IST

The three-day green lit fest will be held at Kasauli Club from October 14 to 16, with minimal waste generation and carbon footprint

As the nation commemorates 75 years of Independence, the Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli is back post the pandemic with a vision to reflect on, “Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s Climate of Change?” (HT PHOTO )
As the nation commemorates 75 years of Independence, the Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli is back post the pandemic with a vision to reflect on, “Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s Climate of Change?” (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As the nation commemorates 75 years of Independence, the Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli is back post the pandemic with a vision to reflect on, “Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s Climate of Change?”

The fest to be held at Kasauli Club from October 14 to 16 will dive deep into the subject. “It’s going to be a Green KSLF this time, with minimal waste generation and carbon footprint,” a release said on Saturday.

Do we have a vision of where we want to be in 100 years? What transformation can get us there? Can we take stock of where we are today and how we’ve changed over these years? Have we used our freedom wisely? Or have we frittered away opportunities in natural wealth, human resources, creativity, scientific mindsets, and other soft power? These will be some of the posers addressed at the meet.

“Our keynote speaker Amitav Ghosh does not expect Mumbai to survive for another 30 years, not beyond 2050!” the release said, adding that other speakers include Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, Rajmohan Gandhi, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Usha Uthup, Muzaffar Ali and Mallika Sarabhai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out