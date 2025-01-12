Menu Explore
Kidnapped minor girl rescued from Mohali, four men held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 12, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The accused were identified as Damanpreet Singh, Bikram Singh, Pradeep Singh and Sunny, all residents of Mohali.

Nearly two months after a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from Mohali, police rescued the victim from Phase 1 and arrested four men.

According to police, Damanpreet kidnapped the minor girl on November 13, 2024, after luring her with marriage. The other three co-accused helped him flee. (HT)
The accused were identified as Damanpreet Singh, Bikram Singh, Pradeep Singh and Sunny, all residents of Mohali.

According to police, Damanpreet kidnapped the minor girl on November 13, 2024, after luring her with marriage. The other three co-accused helped him flee.

Over the past two months, the girl was kept at a lodge in Amritsar, where she fell sick. The accused administered medicines himself without medical consultation, leading to a liver infection, said police.

After rescuing the child, police admitted her to PGIMER for medical treatment.

All accused were booked under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 87 (inducement of a woman to marry against her will) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

