Kids must be extra careful of dengue, say health experts

Dengue fever can affect people of any age group and parents should not mistake it for seasonal viral fever, health experts from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital have cautioned.

As their immune system is still developing, the chances of kids getting severe fever and developing other symptoms of dengue is higher. Also, they are more prone to this disease, as they play outdoors and are not aware of the ways the disease spreads.

Dr Puneet A Pooni, professor and head of the department of paediatrics, said, “Parents must ensure that kids wear full-sleeved clothes, use mosquito repellent, maintain good personal hygiene and avoid stagnation of water to stop the breeding of the mosquitoes.’’

Dr Deepak Bhat, professor at the department of paediatrics, said that fever is the most common symptom of dengue, and parents must use paracetamol/crocin only and avoid Nimesulide, Ibugesic Plus and Meftal P as these medications can increase the risk of bleeding.

According to Dr GS Dhooria, professor, department of paediatrics, sponging during fever (with tap water) and adequate liquid intake can lower risk. “For liquids intake, do not use packed juices, cold drinks, Glucon-D etc. Instead, ORS water or home-made lemon water must be used,” he said.

All paediatricians stressed that the parents that as fever recedes, parents must watch out for warning signs. If the child has persistent stomach pain or vomiting, lethargy, mild bleeding from the nose or gums, decreased urination, dry and cool skin or restless, medical help must be sought immediately. Timely diagnosis and prompt response can prevent dengue.

23 new dengue cases emerge

As many as 23 fresh cases of dengue were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Wednesday. The total count of confirmed dengue patients in the district has reached 1,623, while 4,137 people are suspected to have contracted the disease.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,197 have been reported from Ludhiana city, while the others have been reported from Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala and Sahnewal among other areas.

Meanwhile, three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district during in the last 24 hours. The total count of Covid patients in the district has reached 87,643, out of which 2,108 have succumbed to the disease. There were 22 active cases in the district on Wednesday.