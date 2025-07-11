Kidwai Nagar school building to be completed in 2 mths: Ludhiana DC, MLA

The construction of the School of Eminence (SOE) building in Kidwai Nagar is expected to be completed within two months, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said on Thursday. Both conducted an inspection of the under-construction facility in presence of officials from the education department, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and public works department (PWD). Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain inspecting the construction of the School of Eminence building in Kidwai Nagar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The MLA and the DC announced that the construction work has now been fast-tracked. Necessary approvals and funds for project modifications have been secured, they said. LIT officials were instructed to accelerate their efforts to meet the revised deadline.

Officials assured that the new campus would be equipped with smart classrooms, advanced science and computer labs, CCTV surveillance and state-of-the-art sports facilities. They stressed that every effort must be made to ensure students get the world-class educational environment they were promised without further delay.

Despite multiple promises and missed deadlines, the modern school building remains unfinished, forcing students to continue their studies in the cramped and outdated premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Division Number III. With all Class 9 admissions already completed and Class 11 counselling still underway in SOE, the delay has caused discomfort for hundreds of students now studying in two shifts due to limited space.

Originally promised for completion by March 31 under the tenure of the former deputy commissioner, the project has been plagued by slow progress and a lack of clear timelines. Although officials had earlier claimed that the building was in its final stages with only ramps, security rooms and electrical fittings pending, the ground reality has repeatedly fallen short of expectations.