Kin allege rats nibbled woman’s body in Hisar mortuary

The body of a 25-year-old woman, who died during childbirth, was allegedly nibbled by rats inside the mortuary of Hisar civil hospital, the victim’s family members claimed. However, these allegations were refuted by the chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Sapna Gahlaut. According to the hospital staff, Komal had died on Saturday, while being referred from Hansi civil hospital to Hisar after her condition deteriorated following a cesarean delivery. (HT Photo for representation)

The matter came to light when the deceased’s family members went to collect Komal’s body for the postmortem examination and noticed that rats had nibbled her forehead. Her husband, Subhash, and other family members raised the issue with the hospital authorities. Agitated relatives also held a protest on the Hisar-Hansi road and shared photos of the deceased showing missing skin on her forehead.

According to the hospital staff, Komal had died on Saturday, while being referred from Hansi civil hospital to Hisar after her condition deteriorated following a cesarean delivery.

According to the family, Komal had not suffered any external injury before her death. However, when relatives arrived at the mortuary on Sunday morning, they allegedly found a portion of skin missing from her forehead. They also claimed that rats were moving around near the body inside the mortuary premises.

Subhash said that Komal underwent a cesarean section at Hansi government hospital but was referred to Hisar civil hospital due to excessive bleeding. He said that Komal’s condition worsened while she was being shifted from Hansi to Hisar and she died on the way.

On being contacted, Hisar CMO Dr Gahlaut said the preliminary inquiry had not confirmed allegations that the body was nibbled by rats, as an internal inspection had already been carried out by the hospital staff.

However, she said a committee of doctors had been constituted to investigate the matter, while the postmortem examination was being conducted at Agroha Medical College. “The postmortem report will clarify whether the body was nibbled by rats or not,” she said.