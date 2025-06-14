Kin back home fear for safety of J&K students stranded in Iran

The Israeli attack over Iran has triggered panic across the student community studying in Iran and their families back in India, including J&K, with the majority of them demanding evacuation from the region. Hundreds of students of Jammu and Kashmir are studying in various universities and educational institutions of Iran and are scared after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian soil and killed several of its top military leaders. (REUTERS/ Representational image)

Hundreds of students of Jammu and Kashmir are studying in various universities and educational institutions of Iran and are scared after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian soil and killed several of its top military leaders, including the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami.

The students said that the attack happened around 3 to 3.30 am during the night triggering chaos and panic.

Tabiya Zahra, a 2nd year MBBS student from Kashmir currently studying in Tehran University, said that they were awoken by the sounds during the night which they first thought were thunder strikes.

“We were sleeping when we heard sounds like there were thunder strikes but soon there was chaos. The university authorities told us to go to the basement as these were attacks. Everybody is scared and tension is palpable,” Zahra told HT from Tehran.

She said there was panic among the 40 Indian students, majority of them from Kashmir, who were staying in the dormitory she was in. She said that there were hundreds of other international students from India like them studying in various universities of Iran and they want to go home.

“Please evacuate us as soon as possible. There is tension and our families back home are also scared as there is uncertainty. There is also fear that the communication may get snapped as many SIM cards of students are not working any more,” she said.

The students said that they were provided emails from the Indian embassy in Iran in which they had to provide the information of individual students. “So far there has been no forward movement as the air spaces are closed,” she said.

Badraan Jeelani, a resident of Srinagar whose sister is doing MBBS in Tehran University, said that they want safe return of their loved ones.

“They were in panic as the blasts happened close to a building near their university. We got to know about the situation at around 4 am. Everybody is worried. We are also in touch with some other parents. We want the Government of India to start some evacuation process so that our loved ones return home safely,” Jeelani said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to the Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention for the evacuation of hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran amid the attacks.

The association expressed its concern regarding the dire situation faced by hundreds of Kashmiri students currently studying in Iran, following the unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel.

“This volatile security environment has left thousands of Indian students, the majority of them from Kashmir valley, extremely vulnerable and exposed to immediate danger. These students had travelled to Iran to pursue professional education, particularly MBBS, due to the country’s economically viable academic infrastructure. Now, they find themselves in the middle of an active military zone, fearful for their lives,” wrote Nasir Khuehami, national convener of the JKSA.

According to Khuehami, there are some 1,500 students from Kashmir studying in Iran.

He said many of these students are enrolled in colleges and universities that are situated close to vital military installations and strategic sites while some students are even located in cities where direct Israeli airstrikes have been reported.

“Numerous students have contacted the Indian Embassy in Tehran seeking support, relocation, or evacuation. However, they have not received any reassuring response or concrete information about what the next steps will be. They remain in a state of confusion and despair, with no clarity about evacuation plans, safety protocols, or emergency assistance,” he said.

The association requested the Ministry of External Affairs to establish dedicated and responsive communication lines between Indian students in Iran and the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

“We also request the formulation and immediate preparedness of a comprehensive evacuation plan. If the situation continues to escalate or critical infrastructure comes under sustained attack, timely evacuation could be the difference between life and death,” the JKSA said.

“We hope this urgent appeal will receive your immediate and compassionate attention. The students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Iran are our responsibility. Their safe return home must be a national priority,” it said.