Kin of 23-year-old who ended life block traffic in Machhiwara

Relatives of the 23-year-old man who had ended his life after allegedly being harassed by an inspector, woman constable and two others on June 3, blocked traffic on the Khanna-Nawanshahr highway in Machhiwara for three hours on Friday, seeking arrest of the accused.

Around 150 protesters blocked the road and raised slogans against the police. The victim’s kin have threatened to block the national highway outside the office of the Khanna senior superintendent of police unless the accused were brought to book. They only left after the police assured them that the accused will be arrested.

The victim’s mother said that a fortnight had passed but the police were yet to arrest the accused — Khanna police control room in-charge inspector Davinder Singh, her daughter-in-law, a constable at same control room, and two of her relatives.

Ludhiana, India –June 18, 2021: Kin of suicide victim staged a protest and blocked road in Machhiwara seeking arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo Hindustan Times)

The victim’s mother said her elder son, a constable himself, had married the accused on October 27, 2020. However, her daughter-in-law had developed an illicit relationship with inspector Davinder Singh.

On June 3, the accused had humiliated her, and both her sons, after which her son had jumped into the canal. They had learnt of the incident after his motorcycle wad found parked near Garhi Canal Bridge. His body was fished out of the canal on June 5, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused.

Machhiwara station house officer inspector Rajesh Thakursaid that a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal code had been lodged against the accused. “The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and they will be caught soon,” he said.