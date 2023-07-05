Mohali man’s organs transform lives of four at PGIMER Chandigarh

A 30-year-old Mohali man, who was declared brain dead at PGIMER after suffering fatal head injury in a road accident, gave new lease of life to two end-stage renal failure patients and restored the sight of two more after his family agreed to donate his organs. On June 28, Manpreet Singh from Andheri village, Kharar, Mohali, suffered a severe head injury when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car. As a result, he lost consciousness and was quickly taken to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Due to his unresponsiveness to treatment, he was subsequently referred to PGIMER. (HT)

Manpreet was brought to PGIMER in an extremely critical condition on June 29, and was being treated a the neuro-surgery department. However, he could not be retrieved from his critical condition and was declared brain dead on July 1.

Thereafter, transplant coordinators approached his family to consider the option of organ donation. Displaying exemplary courage and altruistic spirit, the family consented for organ donation.

Putting up a brave face while grieving the loss of his young son, Kulwant Singh said, “Manpreet was a kind person. He would often tell us of experiences of helping someone. We did not know anything about organ donation. But once we understood that our decision can help save many lives, we decided to go ahead. The only thought in our minds was that our decision may prove lucky for someone else and they get more time to spend with their dear ones.”

Following the family’s consent for organ donation, the medical team harvested the pancreas, kidneys and corneas for transplant.

Dr HS Kohli, professor and head, department of nephrology, PGIMER, said, “The beneficiary for kidney transplant is a 31-year-old male on dialysis for 10 years. Due to non-availability of live related donor, he got registered for cadaveric kidney transplantation in department of nephrology.”

“The other beneficiary was a 20-year-old man struggling with Type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed at a tender age of four and started undergoing dialysis at the age of 17. He underwent simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplantation, thus giving a hope for curing his ailment,” added Dr Kohli.