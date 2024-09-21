Kinnaur hydro power project to be handed over to Himachal power corporation

The state cabinet on Friday gave a go-ahead to handing over the 780 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Power Project, located in Kinnaur district, to state-government owned HP Power Corporation Ltd. Himacahl CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over the cabinet meeting. (HT)

Last year, the state government had decided to cancel the allotment of the project to the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) over tardy construction work. The decision to cancel the project was also taken by the state cabinet in November 2023.

The project, located on Satluj River in the Kinnaur district, was allotted to SJVNL on November 2018 by state government and MoU was signed between SJVNL and state government in September 2019.

During the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was also decided to allot 1,630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Hydro Electric Projects in favour of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd.

The Cabinet also authorised the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to announce the results for Post Codes 903 and 939, while keeping five posts under Post Code 903 and six posts under Post Code 939 vacant, pending the final outcome of the investigation and court proceedings.

SCERT Solan elevated

as apex institution

Aiming to enhance academic research, the cabinet also approved the elevation of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan as the apex institution for school and teacher training at the state level,

Besides, the Cabinet decided to strengthen 12 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to provide professional development for teachers.

Nod was also given to extending the benefits of the ‘Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Rin Yojna’ to eligible meritorious students aspiring to pursue professional and vocational courses at overseas educational institutions. Under this scheme, the State Government offers educational loans at an interest rate of one percent.

It approved the formation of a Cabinet Sub Committee, chaired by Health Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, tasked with providing recommendations for the strengthening of Rogi Kalyan Samitis.

The setting up 50-bedded Critical Care Blocks at Civil Hospital Dehra in Kangra district and Civil Hospital Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, equipping them with modern care facilities. It has also been decided to establish offices of Superintending Engineer of HPSEBL and Block Medical Officer in Dehra, was also green-lit.