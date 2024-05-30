Kirron Kher ditched people of Chandigarh twice: Kejriwal

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday night took out a roadshow in Bapu Dham Colony, asking people to impose their faith in INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari, as BJP’s Kirron Kher had “ditched them twice” over the last 10 years. AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holding a roadshow in support of Congress candidate Manish Tewari at Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Taking out the roadshow through the narrow lanes of Bapu Dham Colony, Kejriwal made a loud appeal to the public to vote for Tewari. “We have to defeat the BJP. You all voted twice for Kirron Kher. What did you get? This time Tewari should win,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Surrounded by Congress and AAP workers, who were carrying flags and placards with slogans in support of Tewari, Kejriwal said Tewari was not just the alliance candidate but also his personal friend for whom he specially travelled to Chandigarh after taking out time from his hectic schedule.

Addressing the gathering from atop a vehicle, he said Tewari was the best candidate to represent an educated and enlightened society like that of Chandigarh.

The Delhi chief minister expressed confidence that seeing the crowds, he was sure that Tewari will win with a record margin.

On the occasion, Tewari said he wholeheartedly thanked Kejriwal for taking out the roadshow and the country was waiting for a new dawn on June 4 when the election results will be announced.

Targets Modi for putting him in jail

“Modi ji ne mujhe jail me daal dia (I was put in jail by Modi),” said Kejriwal. Telling people that he had come to announce good news, Kejriwal said Narendra Modi was not going to become the Prime Minister again. “Ache din aane wale hain. Modi ji jane wale hain (good days are on the way as Modi will be leaving),” he said.

He added that he was put in jail so that he could not campaign, but thanks to the Supreme Court, he was able to get bail and campaign in the entire country. “I am a sugar patient. My medicines were stopped in jail at the behest of Modi. I was not even allowed to take insulin,” he alleged.

‘Did you miss me’: Kejriwal asks gathering

Overwhelmed by the large crowd, Kejriwal started his speech, saying “Chandigarh ki janta, I love you”. He went on to ask the gathering whether they missed him. “I missed you while in jail, did you miss me?” he asked the crowd that responded with a resounding “yes”.

The crowd included a number of women and children who were seen dancing all along the way as the song “mera rang de basanti chola” filled the air. If not already in the street, colony residents stood on rooftops to watch the roadshow, waving national and AAP flags with gusto.