Kirron Kher lays foundation stone of paver blocks, phirni road at Behlana village

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2023 01:32 AM IST

While addressing the gathering, the MP said keeping up their promise to promote development of villages, the municipal corporation (MC) has started the work of paver blocks on internal streets and construction of phirni road at the cost of ₹42 lakh and ₹75 lakh, respectively

City MP Kirron Kher inaugurated work on paver blocks on internal streets and construction of phirni (outer) road at Behlana village in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta and area councillor Gurcharanjit Singh.

She said that the work of strengthening of existing sewerage network and strengthening of existing storm water network has almost been completed at the cost of 1.62 crore and 1.17 crore in this village.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the 13 villages were transferred to MC in 2018 and the civic body has taken up the work of laying sewer, storm and water supply in these villages at the cost of 50 crore which are near completion . He said that the roads will be constructed and repaired at cost of 17 crores in these villages.

work construction mp municipal corporation cost mayor water supply kirron kher city
Monday, May 01, 2023
