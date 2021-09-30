KMSC's ‘rail roko’ agitation against farm laws from today

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) will hold a “rail roko” agitation in Punjab from Thursday, September 30, over a host of demands, including repeal of the three contentious central agricultural laws, passed by the Union government in September last year. Other demands raised by the outfit include a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for 23 crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, full waiver of farmers’ debt, and government jobs and a financial compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of farmers who lost their lives while protesting against the farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.

On September 19, the KMSC had announced its plan to organise this rail blockade. “We have planned to hold protests outside deputy commissioner offices in Punjab from September 28. If our demands are not met by then, we will be forced to protest on the railway tracks from September 30,” Satnam Singh Pannu, who heads its Punjab unit, had said, also extending support to the Bharat Bandh, which took place on Monday.

This is not for the first time when the KMSC will hold a “rail roko” against the farm laws. Previously, its members blocked the Amritsar-Delhi and Tarn Taran-Ferozepur railway tracks for 169 days, from September 2020 till March this year.

On Delhi borders, protests against these laws have been going on since last November. While the central government has described the legislation as a “major agriculture reform,” farmers believe that it will do away with the MSP, thus leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre’s repeated assurance that the support price will not cease to exist has failed to convince the farmers, who want the laws to be withdrawn, a demand rejected by the government.

Total 11 rounds of talks have failed to resolve the impasse between the two sides.