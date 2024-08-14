Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Patients at receiving end as resident doctors continues strike

All services, except emergency, remained hit at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here on Tuesday as residents doctors continued their protest against the rape and murder of Kolkata doctor. Resident doctors of PGIMS, Rohtak during strike on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A 39-year-old patient from Jind, complaining of breathing issues had to head back without checkup due to the strike.

“I came here around 10 am and I went from one department to another. Later, a doctor told me about the strike. I was facing a serious breathing issue and I have no choice except going back,” she said.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Tosham in Bhiwani said that he was visiting the hospital for the checkup of his 12-year-old son who has neuro issues.

“The doctor’s room was closed and my son’s medicines were finished. Last month, the doctor advised us for some tests and we came with reports. The out-patient department was closed due to strike. We have also paid ₹2,000 of cab to reach here,” he added.

A Sonepat resident said that he came for checkup of his 90-year-old grand-mother, who was having some health complications.

“We have requested doctors to treat our grand-mother but they turned down our request. We don’t know how long this strike will go,” he added.

Resident doctors association general secretary Dr Hussain said that they don’t like to protest and disrupt health services but they stand for their colleagues.

“We are demanding transparent inquiry into the rape and death of our colleague. Doctors need a safe atmosphere and we are seeking the same at PGIMS. The authorities should install more CCTV cameras on the campus, action should be taken on outsiders who used to pass comments on doctors. A rapid action force shall be deployed here so that the personnel can reach within 5 minutes of receiving a complaint,” he added.