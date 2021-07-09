Kotkapura police firing: Umranangal gives written consent for lie-detector test

Suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal on Friday appeared before a Faridkot court and gave a written consent to undergo the lie-detector test in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had filed an application in court last month, seeking permission to conduct narco-analysis, polygraph test and brain electrical activation profile of Umranangal besides former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma.

However, Saini and Sharma refused to give consent, after which the SIT’s applications concerning the two were dismissed.

Umranangal confirmed that he has given a written consent to the court, while requesting that his lie-detector test be conducted in line with the Supreme Court guidelines, which include medical check-up before the test.

‘Do Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s narco test too’

Claiming that he has fully cooperated with investigation teams so far, Umranangal maintained that he was falsely implicated by the former SIT.

“I am ready to undergo lie-detector test even five times if it brings out the truth. But (former IG) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (who headed the former SIT) should also undergo narco test so that his true intentions could be revealed,” he said.

Stating that he was sent to Kotkapura for mediation on the directions of the DGP, “because I served in the area on various posts and maintained good contact with the public”, the suspended IG said police had opened fire after protesters turned violent.

“The firing and use of water cannons were done on the orders of the magistrate present on the spot. I will be responsible only if they can show any order issued by me,” he said.