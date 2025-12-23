Krishna Mandir Road to Ishmeet Chowk in Ludhiana: Dug-up stretch at water project site turns accident-prone

Residents of Model Town have warned of rising safety hazards on a busy stretch dug up for the ongoing 24x7 water supply project, being executed by the municipal corporation, claiming that poor planning, lack of barricades and repeated pipeline damage have made the road slippery and accident-prone. The unbarricaded stretch on Ishmeet Chowk in Model Town in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The affected area, from Krishna Mandir Road towards Ishmeet Chowk, has been dug up for laying water pipelines. Locals alleged that the civic body and the executing agency have failed to follow basic safety norms, resulting in repeated pipeline damage and continuous accumulation of water on the road.

Locals allege that sludge spread across the road has made it slippery and hazardous. Several minor accidents have already been reported, especially during evening hours when there is traffic congestion.

Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are the worst affected, while cars risk getting stuck in the sludge.

Commuter Arvind Sharma, who travels this stretch daily, said, “Two days ago, a car got stuck in the sludge where digging was done. There were no barricades, reflectors or caution boards to alert commuters. Water keeps accumulating because pipelines get damaged repeatedly.”

“The dug-up road has not been properly restored, forcing vehicles to slow down suddenly, which increases the chances of rear-end collisions. At night, it becomes even more dangerous as the sludge looks like a normal patch of road,” he added.

The residents have accused the civic body of poor supervision and urged immediate action, including proper barricading, timely repair of damaged pipelines and restoration of the road to prevent further accidents.

When contacted, municipal sub-divisional officer Jaideep Singh said, “The issue is already under my knowledge. Directions have been issued to the safety team and the contractor has been instructed to follow safety norms.”