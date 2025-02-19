KU confers CM Saini with honorary doctorate

Kurukshetra University on Tuesday conferred Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with honorary Doctor of Literature degree in Social Science for his exemplary contribution in social and political fields. Haryana governor and chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatraya conferring the honorary Doctor of Literature degree in Social Science on chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Along with this, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former chairman and Space Commission chairman S Somanath was conferred with honorary Doctor of Science Degree and Goyal Peace Prize for his exemplary contribution to science and service to humanity.

The degrees were presented at the 34th Convocation Ceremony at Srimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan of the University.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and education minister Mahipal Dhanda were also present.

While speaking as the chief guest, CM said that Haryana has made its place in the fields of research, sports and culture and the role of Kurukshetra University in making Haryana proud is commendable.

Governor, in his presidential address, highlighted the crucial role of Indian knowledge system, value education, self-employment, character development through National Education Policy 2020.

The governor congratulated the university for achieving remarkable NAAC and NIRF rankings.