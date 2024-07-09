Kulgam encounter: Lance Naik Pradeep Nain’s last rites performed with full military honours in Jind

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village Jajanwala in Jind on Monday. People turned up in large numbers to pay their last respect to him. The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village Jajanwala in Jind on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/ HT Photo)

Meanwhile, the army on Sunday paid tributes to Lance Naik Pradeep Nain along with another soldier Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who was killed in a separate encounter in Kulgam the same day.

The Chinar Corps Commander, J&K chief secretary, J&K DGP, and other dignitaries paid homage to Lance Naik Pradeep Nain and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on July 6,” the army’s Chinar Corps posted on ‘X’ on Sunday.

Haryana health minister Kamal Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, Jind deputy commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza, superintendent of police Sumit Kumar and others also paid tributes to the braveheart soldiers.

Pradeep’s grief-stricken father, Balwan Nain said his son had sacrificed his life for the nation. He said his son was the sole breadwinner of the family. “We know that our life won’t be easy without him, but I am happy that he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation,” he added.

Pradeep’s wife Manisha, who was hospitalised on Sunday after hearing the news of his demise, said she was proud of her husband who laid down his life while fighting the terrorists.

Pradeep was married two years ago, and his wife is expecting their first child. He had promised his family that he would take a few days off and come home. But fate played a cruel joke as the family received news about his demise on Saturday.

Pradeep, a para commando, was killed in action in Kulgam’s Modergam village during an encounter with terrorists.

Pradeep’s uncle Sushil Nain said, “My nephew was a dedicated person. He used to take part in all events in the village when he came home for the holidays. He had planned to visit the village next month after taking leave,” he said.

Sarpanch Janak Singh Nain said Pradeep had harboured army dreams since childhood and his joy knew no bounds when he was finally recruited in the Jat regiment in 2015. “He had a deep sense of duty towards the country. He was very social and kept in touch with the retired and serving army personnel in the village,” he added.

