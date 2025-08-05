Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Kulgam: Searches underway as Op Akhal enters Day 4

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 08:10 am IST

So far three terrorists have been neutralised and two security forces personnel have also sustained injuries in the operation in which besides Army's Para and Rashtriya Rifles soldiers, CRPF and the J&K Police is also involved, said officials

The search operations in the forests of Akhal in Kulgam on Monday entered the fourth day as security forces continue the searches in the area.

Security personnel during an anti-terror operation in Kulgam district on Monday. (PTI)
So far three terrorists have been neutralised and two security forces personnel have also sustained injuries in the operation in which besides Army’s Para and Rashtriya Rifles soldiers, CRPF and the J&K Police is also involved, said officials.

Officials said that during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, exchange of firing also took place deep inside the forests. Fresh reinforcements were sent to forests where the operation is still in progress. “The terrain is very tough so troopers are moving with caution,” said a senior police officer adding that they had inputs about presence two to four terrorists.

