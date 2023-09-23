Kullu duo tries to smuggle charas through courier, nabbed by Panchkula police

Two Kullu residents ended up behind the bars after their maiden attempt to send charas to Mumbai through courier fell through. The duo was arrested by a team of crime branch, Sector 19, Panchkula, after a courier company in Industrial Area, Phase 1, alerted them about a Mumbai-destined parcel’s suspicious contents. (Getty image)

The accused, Shankar Bodh, alias Varun, 28, and Sunny Bodh, 32, both hailing from Patlikuhal, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, are now facing a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. As per police, both are relatives. They have studied till Class 10 and run a dhaba at their native.

The duo was arrested by a team of crime branch, Sector 19, after a courier company in Industrial Area, Phase 1, alerted them about a Mumbai-destined parcel’s suspicious contents. While the sender had claimed it contained clothes, the scan had detected some strips.

On checking, police had found a pair of trousers and two T-shirts in the package. In one of the pockets of the trousers, a carry bag of “Behl Sweets Desi Ghee Jalebi, Kullu”, containing 108.15 gm charas was found.

The parcel was sent by Sunny from Kullu to be delivered at Goregaon in west Mumbai.

During probe, police found the payment for the parcel was made online by Shankar and meant to be delivered to one Ravi in Goregaon in west Mumbai. Through technical intelligence, police zeroed in on the accused and arrested Shankar on Thursday. Following his disclosure, Sunny was also nabbed from Kullu.

Police said Shankar had lived in Mumbai for a few years and had come in contact with Ravi, who asked him to send charas to Mumbai. The accused were produced before a Panchkula court on Friday and sent to five-day police remand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. ...view detail