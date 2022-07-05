Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police

The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali’s Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established.

“It’s a case of love triangle gone wrong. The woman, a widow, had left the youth for another man. Dejected, he first killed her at her house on Saturday morning and then hanged himself from a tree,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.

She was found dead outside her house on Saturday morning with deep wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon and a day later, the youth was found hanging from a tree, with a motorcycle parked nearby.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said during probe, police examined their call details and found both had spoken on phone before the woman’s murder, and the youth had a tattoo of the woman’s name on his arm.

SHO of the Kurali Sadar police station, inspector Bhagatveer Singh said the youth’s body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.