Kurali’s explosive reality: Just 30 licences but 300 firecracker shops operate illegally

Despite only 30 licences issued for a period of five years, Kurali, the state’s largest firecracker hub, has virtually turned into a tinderbox with nearly 300 shops operating here illegally. Crackers are supplied to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chandigarh from the Kurali market. (HT Photo)

The market, which is the main supplier of crackers to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chandigarh, is estimated to have an annual turnover of over ₹8 crore.

A visit by HT revealed that firecrackers were being sold illegally along Morinda Road, Chandigarh Road, and within the city’s main market in blatant violation of fire safety norms.

Not just this, residents claim that tonnes of crackers are also being stocked in residential houses, makeshift godowns, and unapproved establishments, posing a grave fire hazard to residents.

“Most of these places are not authorised to store firecrackers. The authorities either have no idea about these illegal godowns or choose to ignore them for obvious reasons,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident. He added that several such warehouses are located within densely populated areas along the Kurali-Morinda Road, where even a small spark could trigger a major tragedy.

Another resident, Aman Sood, said that firecrackers have been stored recklessly near fuel stations, power grids, and narrow residential lanes, violating every safety guideline. “The number of such illegal warehouses increases drastically two to three months before the festive season,” he added.

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal confirmed that directions have already been issued to the Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the police department to crack down on unauthorised sale and storage. “Strict action will be taken against violators,” she said.

Kurali firecracker dealers’ association president Sundar Lal Manju admitted that many unlicensed shops have mushroomed recently. “We will be writing to the police and SDM, urging them to take immediate action against illegal traders,” he said.

Farmers’ union protests

Amid growing safety concerns, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) on Friday staged a protest march in Kurali against the illegal firecracker trade. Led by Rasham Singh Badali, the district president, the protesters marched from Morinda Road to the city’s main chowk, raising slogans against the government and administration for their inaction.

Union leaders alleged that firecracker regulations — including guidelines for green crackers, licensed storage, and fire safety — were being blatantly violated. They warned that such unchecked storage near schools, homes, and power infrastructure could lead to catastrophic incidents.

The leaders also complained that the illegal firecracker market was causing severe traffic congestion on Morinda and Badali roads, yet the administration remained apathetic. “Farmers are not allowed to burn stubble, but the open trade of firecrackers — which releases toxic smoke — continues unchecked,” they said.

The farmers’ union has issued a two-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the illegal trade and resolve the traffic chaos. If their demands are ignored, they warned, tractor trailers will be parked along Morinda Road to block traffic.