Kurukshetra court grants bail to Charuni, 8 Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders

Nine days after they were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for blocking NH-44 in Shahbad, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni and eight other farmer leaders were released on Thursday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni after being released on Thursday.

They were released after the district court granted them bail but the Kurukshetra administration has already promised the farmers to withdraw all cases registered against them for blocking the highway.

BKU legal cell head Chitwan Godara said the police have revoked Section 307 (attempt to murder) from the FIR and would also file a closure report in the court.

Thousands of farmers had gathered outside the Kurukshetra district jail. Soon after their release, Charuni and other farmer leaders reached Tau Devi Lal Park where farmers had been staging a protest for the past two days and also took out a victory march from Kurukshetra district jail to Shahbad. Hundreds of farmers in their vehicles accompanied Charuni’s vehicle and reached Shahbad grain market and took out a victory march from Shahbad to Charuni village.

Charuni thanked farmers for leading the protest in their absence and forcing the government to accept their demands, including purchase of sunflower seed on a price equal to the minimum support price of ₹6,400 per quintal.

“We are happy that the farmer leaders united and lead the protest in our absence,” said Charuni. He urged farmers to always remain united and raise their issues strongly whenever the government imposed anti-farmer decisions.

“Kurukshetra was also known as Dharmakshetra (the field of righteousness), and now it has emerged as the battle ground for the victory of MSP and we will take this victory march to the entire country,” he added.

He slammed the government for using batons on innocent farmers who were protesting peacefully for their right of MSP and imposition of Section 307 of the IPC.

“Now the government should fulfil its promises and sunflower seed be procured on MSP. If the government betrays the farmers, we will not remain silent,” said Charuni.

