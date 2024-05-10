Kurukshetra field filtered down to 31; nine in fray for Karnal by-poll

As per the final list issued by the district administration on the last day of the nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, 31 candidates are left in the fray from Kurukshetra after three candidates withdrew. Now, there are 19 candidates left, including BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar, the former chief minster. (HT File)

Kurukshetra, that is already engulfed in a triangular contest between BJP’s Naveen Jindal, lone candidate from AAP Sushil Gupta and INLD’s Abhay Chautala in the fray. As many as 16 Independents are also testing the waters in the elections.

Apart from them, 12 candidates from regional or unrecognised parties were also issued election symbols by district election officer Shantanu Sharma.

In Karnal, out of 29 candidates, nominations of eight were rejected and two withdrew, including Romi Rana, who announced his support to Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Now, there are 19 candidates left, including BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar, the former chief minister.

For Karnal bypoll, returning office Anubhav Mehta said there were only nine candidates of recognised party left – BJP’s Nayab Saini, Congress’ Tarlochan Singh and JJP’s Rajinder.

Interestingly, BJP rebel Shamsher Nain, who had filed a nomination against Saini, did not withdraw despite a meeting with the chief minister. In Ambala, an Independent candidate Kulbir Singh withdrew his nomination. The contest is between BJP’s Banto Kataria and Congress’ Varun Chaudhary.

Sources said Nain had later decided to rather support Saini and joined the campaigning, on the day the latter filed his nominations.

In Ambala, 14 candidates will contest the elections, of which nine were issued symbols.

Haryana will vote on May 25, while the results will be announced on June 4.